First look inside Sheffield's beloved Dore Grill venue following reopening

Here is a first look inside a much-loved city restaurant that has reopened after a period of closure for refurbishment.

The building on Church Lane has been renovated and is now set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. The modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop opened to the public at the venue on Monday, May 29.

The space will provide all day casual dining for 190 covers across the bar, restaurant and outside terrace area. The menu will feature Italian inspired dishes with a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The development is being led by an independently owned retail and hospitality group based in the Peak District. Other sites include; Bank House Hathersage, Coach House Castleton, Nineteen Ten Café and Castleton Coffee Co.

The two new businesses have created 30 jobs for the area.

Director Samantha Vardy said previously: "Our aim is to deliver a great customer experience and we want to recruit the very best people for this exciting new hospitality project."

We sent our photographer out to take these pictures to give a first look inside the revamped venue.

