Remembrance Day: First Bus pays tribute to veterans and military personnel with travel offer
Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday fall on the same weekend this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Veterans and armed forces personnel have been offered free bus travel to Remembrance events this year.
First Bus is offering free return trips on Armistice Day, Saturday November 11, and Remembrance Sunday on November 12. To be eligible, veterans and military personnel can either wear their uniform or show their service ID card.
The firm says many veterans work for the business and it has a strong affiliation with the armed forces. The gesture is a way of showing gratitude to those who serve, or have served, the country.
Armistice Day is always on November 11 and was initially used to pay respects to the fallen in World War One.
Remembrance Sunday is always on the second Sunday in November and pays tribute to those from both conflicts.
A two-minute silence is often held on both days.
Simon Pearson, chief commercial officer at First Bus, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our armed forces, and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.
“We have a number of veterans working for First Bus across our South Yorkshire and Midlands depots and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice. This is our way of saying thank you to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country now takes for granted.”