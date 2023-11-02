Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday fall on the same weekend this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veterans and armed forces personnel have been offered free bus travel to Remembrance events this year.

First Bus is offering free return trips on Armistice Day, Saturday November 11, and Remembrance Sunday on November 12. To be eligible, veterans and military personnel can either wear their uniform or show their service ID card.

First Bus offers free travel to veterans and military personnel for Remembrance events

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm says many veterans work for the business and it has a strong affiliation with the armed forces. The gesture is a way of showing gratitude to those who serve, or have served, the country.

Armistice Day is always on November 11 and was initially used to pay respects to the fallen in World War One.

Remembrance Sunday is always on the second Sunday in November and pays tribute to those from both conflicts.

A two-minute silence is often held on both days.

Simon Pearson, chief commercial officer at First Bus, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our armed forces, and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad