Bob Berzins found the corroded, 80-year-old round on Midhope Moor above Langsett, which was a firing range in World War Two. He said he informed Woodhead Mountain Rescue and the item was removed by the army’s Royal Engineers.
He tweeted: “Found this shell last week on Midhope Moor which was a WW2 firing range. One of our party identified possible dangerous fuse (needs expert to do this).
“If you find similar pls report to @woodheadrescue and don't publicise until @Proud_Sappers have removed.”
Bob said it was the third shell he had found in the area.
Mark P responded: “It's a solid steel kinetic energy round. It doesn't have a fuse (it would be at the front). The depression in the rear would have been for tracer (Barium Nitrate plus a slow burn chemical). Pretty harmless, but still best to let the experts know.”
The website Langsett and Midhope at War states: “Spent and live ammunition is still found on the moor. Any finds are potentially live and unstable and could prove fatal. Do not touch or move such items. Note location by grid reference or GPS and inform police.”
A local historian said: “British and American forces were stationed on farms in the area and trained on the moors in that area in preparation for D-Day. The remains of North America Farm, above Langsett Reservoir, are still pock-marked from the firing that happened around there. There would have been many rounds which missed their target or failed to go off, so finding them isn't uncommon.”