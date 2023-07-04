A walker raised the alarm after finding an ancient artillery shell on the moors near Sheffield.

Bob Berzins found the corroded, 80-year-old round on Midhope Moor above Langsett, which was a firing range in World War Two. He said he informed Woodhead Mountain Rescue and the item was removed by the army’s Royal Engineers.

He tweeted: “Found this shell last week on Midhope Moor which was a WW2 firing range. One of our party identified possible dangerous fuse (needs expert to do this).

“If you find similar pls report to @woodheadrescue and don't publicise until @Proud_Sappers have removed.”

Bob said it was the third shell he had found in the area.

Mark P responded: “It's a solid steel kinetic energy round. It doesn't have a fuse (it would be at the front). The depression in the rear would have been for tracer (Barium Nitrate plus a slow burn chemical). Pretty harmless, but still best to let the experts know.”

The website Langsett and Midhope at War states: “Spent and live ammunition is still found on the moor. Any finds are potentially live and unstable and could prove fatal. Do not touch or move such items. Note location by grid reference or GPS and inform police.”