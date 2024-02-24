News you can trust since 1887
Park Hill: Watch new video showing how famous Sheffield flats complex has changed as plans are announced

105 empty apartments will be the last job in a 20-year modernisation story
By David Walsh
Published 24th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Developers have announced the final phase of Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats.

Urban Splash has been revamping the 995-apartment complex over the last 20 years. Today it is a thriving community of residents, students, shops, cafes, companies and a pub.

We took a tour to see how it looks today - take a look here.

