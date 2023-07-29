Enjoy tantrum-free days out this summer with free breakfast for children at a number of South Yorkshire pubs.

Farmhouse Inns is helping parents provide their children with some much-needed hanger management this summer with the launch of a free breakfast offer for kids.

The pub chain runs both Meadow Farm on Nether Lane in Ecclesfield, and Beighton’s Elmwood Farm within Sheffield, and three other venues in South Yorkshire including Birdwell, Dinnington and Balby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Brooks, senior marketing manager for Farmhouse Inns, said: “We all know how much fun, but also how stressful, family days out can be for all involved.

“Family days out should be fun experiences that bring families closer together and help create lifelong memories. We know that getting up and out the house for the day can be tricky and we hope our offer will help families get off on the right foot this summer.”

Meadow Farm on Nether Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, has a popular carvery and its Yorkshire puddings came recommended by Adam Hudson.

How to claim your free breakfast

To claim the free offer, visit your local Farmhouse pub between July 31 – August 4 and show a paid for ticket for a UK family attraction at the till.

Family attractions include, but are not limited to, theme parks, zoos, safari parks, museums and art galleries, adventure parks, and farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer is available across all 70 sites from pub opening until 11am. For each ticket presented and adult breakfast purchased, customers will receive up to two free children’s buffet breakfasts.