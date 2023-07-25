A travelling funfair billed as ‘great fun for all the family’ has been rescheduled due to ‘heavy rain’, organisers have said.

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park, held at Graves Park and with over 20 rides and attractions, was scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 6. But organiser Roger Tuby & Son has announced it has moved the event back a week due to poor weather conditions.

The funfair will now be visiting Sheffield between August 4 and 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain last weekend during Tramlines Festival saw Hillsborough Park turn into a field of ankle-deep mud, leaving some residents angry that they were unable to take their children to the park in the first week of the summer holidays until ground conditions improve.

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park has had its dates pushed back due to heavy rainfall. Photo via Getty.

Tramlines organisers are currently undertaking a huge clear-up operation to restore the park to its former glory.

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park will run from 1pm to 7.30pm during the week, midday to 8.30pm on Saturdays, and 1pm to 7pm on Sundays. Tickets are available in three hour blocks from £12, which will allow visitors unlimited access to rides.

To purchase a ticket, please visit: https://www.skiddle.com/g/sheffield-thunder-theme-park/