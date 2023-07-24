Tramlines Festival: 22 photos of bands rocking Sheffield - with Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton
Tramlines Festival 2023 may be forever remembered as one of the muddiest and wettest events in its history so far.
But it didn’t stop thousands of festivalgoers descending on Hillsborough Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see a top line-up.
Headliners Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton rocked the Sarah Nulty Main Stage. Other acts included Bloc Party, Blossoms,Kaiser Chiefs and the Sugababes and a surprise performance from McFly.
If you missed out on the event, don’t worry. Here is a collection of photos of all the live stage action over the weekend.