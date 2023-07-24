News you can trust since 1887
Tramlines Festival: 22 photos of bands rocking Sheffield - with Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton

Tramlines Festival 2023 may be forever remembered as one of the muddiest and wettest events in its history so far.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

But it didn’t stop thousands of festivalgoers descending on Hillsborough Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see a top line-up.

Headliners Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton rocked the Sarah Nulty Main Stage. Other acts included Bloc Party, Blossoms,Kaiser Chiefs and the Sugababes and a surprise performance from McFly.

If you missed out on the event, don’t worry. Here is a collection of photos of all the live stage action over the weekend.

Thousands descended on Hillsborough Park for another year. Photo: Carolina Faruolo

1. Tramlines: Sheffield's biggest party of the year

Thousands descended on Hillsborough Park for another year. Photo: Carolina Faruolo

Blue sky and sunshine came out for Circa Waves' performance. Photo: L Melbourne

2. Circa Waves

Blue sky and sunshine came out for Circa Waves' performance. Photo: L Melbourne

Richard Ashcroft headlined the main stage on Friday. Photo: L Melbourne

3. Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft headlined the main stage on Friday. Photo: L Melbourne

Bloc Party's performance was a definite highlight for many festivalgoers. Photo: Carolina Faruolo

4. Bloc Party

Bloc Party's performance was a definite highlight for many festivalgoers. Photo: Carolina Faruolo

