‘La Chambre’ was removed from the building on Attercliffe Road in preparation for a new housing estate - and business people celebrated.

The club, which opened in 1998, was internationally renowed as a place for adventurous couples, boasted 25,000 members and was a landmark in the district.

It closed last year due to Covid and founders Barry and Marie Calvert retired.

The sign is removed.

David Slater spokesman for Attercliffe Business Connection, said it was famous for ‘all the wrong reasons’ and the removal was a big moment in Attercliffe’s renaissance.

He added: “We are delighted to see it consigned to history. It’s one of many symbolic moments that are happening ever more frequently as Attercliffe moves back towards a community.”

Two sex shops had also closed in the last year, he added.

It is understood the letters were removed by Sheffield City Council workers as part of the Attercliffe Waterside plan for 700 homes.

La Chambre, Attercliffe Road.

La Chambre featured a sauna and swimming pool as well as a torture dungeon and upstairs ‘playrooms.’ The building used to be the Robin Hood pub and is adjacent to the former Spartan Steelworks. It is now likely to be demolished.

On Mr Slater’s LinkedIn page, where he posted an image of the sign being removed with the slogan ‘Mission Accomplished,’ one person wrote: ‘Thank God for that’ and another: ‘About time it was gone, they even made a documentary on TV about that seedy little place.’

In May, Mr Calvert said they had wanted to sell the business at the original premises but the city council was looking to redevelop the area and the building was likely to be knocked down in a couple of years.

He added then: “I would love for it to reopen in Sheffield, because that’s where it all began, but the council had made it really difficult in the last few years.”

Founder Barry and Marie Calvert.

The demise of the steel industry saw land prices and rents tumble in Attercliffe in the 1970s leading to the rise of sex shops and venues.

A Las Vegas newspaper once voted La Chambre the third best visitor attraction in the world. Top was the Grand Canyon.

