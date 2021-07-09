Small Biz Award winners 2019

The dynamics of many of our businesses have changed over the past 18 months.

Every organisation has had to pivot, adapt, collaborate or change the way they do things. Now we want to celebrate them.

These awards honour the unsung heroes of our economy, those small but beautiful, dynamic and exciting companies doing mighty things.

The Star Small Business Awards 2021

We believe firms that have survived the start-up phase, proved they’re viable and have their sights set on growth have arguably the most exciting story to tell.The awards are a chance to reflect on the positives after a uniquely difficult year and share your story with the wider community.

The event is headlined by Business Sheffield and supported by Future Life Wealth Management and Banner Jones solicitors.

Entries will be judged by senior staff at The Star and event sponsors.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall Hotel, Sheffield.

Future Life Wealth Management

Simply visit the event website and click the ‘enter now’ button – https://www.sheffieldsmallbusiness.co.uk/

The closing date for entries is Thursday August 5.

CATEGORIES

This year we have 14 categories open to firms with fewer than 50 employees and less than £10m turnover:

Business Sheffield

Retailer of the Year

Focuses on retailers in the area, large or small, that excel in their field. If your business is an online shop, your registered business address should be within the business awards catchment area.

Growth in Adversity

The past 12 months rocked our community and economic foundations. Many organisations made exceptional changes to remain viable and many also helped to support the NHS. We will reward the business that best describes their response to the crisis.

Banner Jones.

Hospitality Award

Open to any restaurant, hotel, café or pub. We are looking for an organisation in this sector that excels in their field.

Environmental Impact Award

More and more businesses are employing sustainable practices to improve business performance. This award calls for businesses to show how they have lowered their carbon footprint and made a positive impact on the environment.

New Business

This category is open to businesses that have been operating less than three years as of September 2021 and have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business.

Customer Service

Awarded to the company that puts customers at the forefront of their business. They will go above and beyond to provide the best customer service possible with ways to accurately measure customer satisfaction.

Manufacturing and Construction

This award will go to a small manufacturing or construction business that demonstrates a modern, efficient and innovative approach to operating within the sector.

Innovation

The winning business will have identified a need for a new and innovative idea to create a competitive advantage within their sector. The idea could be something that increases productivity, saves money or develops the brand.

People Development and Training

For businesses passionate about the development of staff and implement schemes to enhance the efficiency of the workforce. This training and development will positively affect the success of the business through low staff turnover, or improved customer service.

Technology

In this category, we are seeking a winner who harnesses technology to give their firm the edge. They are leaders, and not followers in the technological arena. They understand how the world of business has changed in the 21st century.

Entrepreneur Award

This award will recognise the achievements of an individual that had made an outstanding contribution to their business and industry through dedication and hard work.

Professional Services Award

This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. We want to hear about your business and what measures you undertook to continue with your services to the community during the pandemic. There is no definitive list of applicants but examples include accountants, architect, dentists, engineering, healthcare, law, IT, investment and finance and training.

Social Responsibility

More and more businesses are employing social practices to improve business performance. This award calls for businesses that show commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Family Business