The Great Northern Conference will return this autumn, here's all you need to know

Now in its third year, the Great Northern Conference will take place this year at Sheffield’s historic Cutler’s Hall venue on October 28.

Run jointly by The Northern Powerhouse Partnership and The Yorkshire Post’s owners, JPI Media, the Great Northern Conference will bring together key politicians, business leaders, media and thought-provoking influencers.

The event, which has previously attracted the likes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the former Archbishop of York John Sentamu, is a must attend event for those that want to be part of the discussion and influence the direction that the region takes as it rebuilds in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Archbishop of York speaking at the inaugural Great Northern Conference. Pic by Tony Johnson.

Henri Murison, the director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “Every year the Great Northern Conference offers business and civic leaders from across the North a chance to come together to discuss priorities and shape policy ideas.

“This year that will mean addressing the fallout from the pandemic, including tackling the huge learning loss in northern schools as well as building a stronger economic recovery across our towns and cities.

“It also allows us to identify opportunities to rebalance the UK’s economy, transforming connectivity through high-speed rail, devolving more powers to our metro mayors and driving growth through a green energy revolution.

“Leaders from across the political spectrum must work together alongside experts from schools, universities and businesses in order to unlock the North’s huge economic potential.”

This year's event is set for October 28.

This year’s conference is set to be a hybrid event, taking place live from Sheffield and also across The Yorkshire Post’s digital platforms to reach the biggest audience yet. The event will also host six specialised workshops to discuss key topics in greater detail.

Sponsorship is provided by Huawei, Sellafield, North Health Science Alliance, Drax, Radioactive Waste Management, Northern Gas & Power, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and Be The Business.

The outcomes from the event will be documented in a special report published across the JPI Media portfolio and will form the basis for ongoing development plans prepared by The Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Tickets and further information can be found at www.greatnorthernpowerhouse.co.uk.