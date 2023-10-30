Prithiraj Sheffield: Dan Walker's 'favourite restaurant' raises £60k for Children's Hospital in one night
Friends on the incredible fundraising night included Jessica Ennis-Hill.
A popular Sheffield restaurant best known as 'Dan Walker's favourite' raised a staggering £60,050 for Sheffield Children's Hospital in just one evening.
The annual fundraising night at Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road, was such a success it pushed the amount of cash the restaurant has now handed over to the hospital to more than £200,000.
Charity patrons Jess Ennis and Dan Walker - who makes no secret the Eccy Road restaurant is his "favourite" - joined in the fun alongside more than 100 business leaders from across South Yorkshire.
The staggering total was raised through a silent auction and raffle, as well as plenty of tasty dishes to spice up the night.
A spokesman for the Children's Hospital Charity said: "The whole team at Prithiraj are huge supporters of the work we do. They host this brilliant event for us every year and cover all the costs, which means we can raise even more money for the hospital.
"It is always a fantastic night and its reputation has grown so much that the tickets completely sold out this year."
We are hugely grateful for businesses like Prithiraj who create events that are not only a fun night out but also bring in a lot of donations."
It's far from the first time Prithiraj has hosted Dan Walker and his famous friends, after the Channel 5 presenter brought along nine of this fellow contenders from Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.
The next major Children's Hospital fundraiser will be Glow in the Park which takes place on Tuesday, December 12.
Families are invited to walk, run or jog 5k around Endcliffe Park - wearing glow necklaces, neon tutus, Santa hats or even elf ears.
All money raised will go to the National Centre for Child Health Technology at the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.
You can donate to Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity and get involved in their upcoming events https://events.tchc.org.uk