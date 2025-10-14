Sheffield Council has agreed to allow a former betting shop to be turned into a cocktail bar - despite objections.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However it has placed a number of conditions on the planning permission, in response to locals’ objections.

Back in August, developers proposed new plans that would see an abandoned Ladbrokes betting shop on Ecclesall Road turned into a trendy cocktail bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans included constructing a front decking area, including planters as well as a retractable awning, and a transformation of the inside of the building.

Sheffield is set for a new cocktail bar - despite objections | Submit

A planning statement released at the time explained: “A proposed development is for a contemporary, intimate cocktail bar delivering a premium bar experience with full table service available throughout the week. A select menu of small plates and light fare will also be offered to complement the beverage program.

“There will be no provision of hot food or need for extraction. The venue will feature carefully curated amplified music at a volume aligned with the ambiance and character of the space. The bar would predominantly serve cocktails, wine and other beverages for on-site consumption, with a small provision of light snacks.

“No significant structural changes are proposed to the building exterior. Internal layout changes will allow for 40 covers, customer W.C facilities, a bar area, and associated storage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon their publication, these plans received multiple objections, mostly related to the noise levels and opening hours.

The original applications proposed operating hours between 11am - 11.30pm on Sundays to Thursdays, while staying open between 11am - midnights on Fridays and Saturdays.

One objector wrote: “On the whole opening hours are restricted to 11pm every night along this part of the road in order to reduce disturbance to residents. We would request that this also applies to this application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are currently wish to open until 11.30pm every night and midnight on Saturdays. Added to this, our other concern about the opening hours is the fact that the plans show seating outside.

“This is a concern because any noise carries up Walton Road which is opposite 417 Ecclesall Road. This road has dense family housing and should not have to suffer disturbance. As it is such a small space the likelihood of people 'spilling' outside is great especially as the proposal is for an awning so that the outside space would be used all the year round.

“The Amaro Lounge, nearby, which also has outside seating, has a restriction preventing people being outside and ensuring the doors are closed after 9.30pm. I would hope the same restriction was applied to this application.”

On October 13, Sheffield City Council’s planning board approved plans, however took into account the objections raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours have been limited to 11.30pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Meanwhile restrictions have been placed on the outside seating area, with the council stating that it should not be used after 9pm every day.

A council officer who assessed the plans added: “Concerns have been raised by local representations about the proposed opening hours, and colleagues in the Environmental Protection Service agree that more limited hours would be more appropriate to ensure impact on residential receptors are acceptable, and to continue the consistent approach taken to restrictions imposed on venues in this high street and similar areas.

“The change of use of this betting shop to a drinking establishment would comply with policies relating to development in district centres, residential amenity, design, and flood risk. As such, it is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions.”

Developers now have three years to begin work.