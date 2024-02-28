Dunkin Donuts: Sheffield's first drive-thru looks set for green light
Sheffield’s first drive-thru Dunkin Donuts has been given the green light by a council planning official, after changes to the planning application.
The site next to a KFC on Queens Road has been recommended for approval after the bin store was moved to the road frontage and seats and cycle parking were put next to the River Sheaf Walk.
It followed complaints from the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust about having seats near the road. It said moving them close to the river would be good for wildlife and could encourage people to make an event of going for a walk and a doughnut rather than driving.
The proposal now goes back to the council's planning committee for a final decision.
The chain already has sites on Penistone Road, Berkeley Precinct, Broughton Lane and in Meadowhall.