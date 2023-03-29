News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

New Dunkin Donuts planned next to KFC on main Sheffield road

Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:18 BST

Chicken Villas, with agents ID Planning, asked Sheffield Council for permission to open a new Dunkin Donuts on the underused part of the KFC car park on Charlotte Road, Highfield.

If approved by the council, the fast food restaurant would take a prime spot on the side of Queen’s Road which connects the south of the city to the centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbouring properties include major student accommodation, ASDA and B&Q.

Most Popular
Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.
Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.
Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

The current site as a drive-thru KFC and car park has 22 spaces. The one-storey Dunkin development would be built on the car park but the plans include 10 new parking spaces, meaning overall a loss of 12 spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It would also include outdoor seating.

No members of the public have commented on the plans so far.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RR5R7ONYIRK00

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.
Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.
Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.
KFCSheffieldSheffield CouncilHighfield