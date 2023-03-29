Dunkin Donuts could be set to launch a new drive-thru site next to KFC on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

Chicken Villas, with agents ID Planning, asked Sheffield Council for permission to open a new Dunkin Donuts on the underused part of the KFC car park on Charlotte Road, Highfield.

If approved by the council, the fast food restaurant would take a prime spot on the side of Queen’s Road which connects the south of the city to the centre.

Neighbouring properties include major student accommodation, ASDA and B&Q.

The current site as a drive-thru KFC and car park has 22 spaces. The one-storey Dunkin development would be built on the car park but the plans include 10 new parking spaces, meaning overall a loss of 12 spaces.

It would also include outdoor seating.

No members of the public have commented on the plans so far.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RR5R7ONYIRK00

