The Blades are advertising for a retail assistant on a casual contract, paid the national minimum wage and working ‘flexibly’ over a seven-day period.

The job is ‘fast-paced’ and responsibilities include ‘excellent customer service’, upselling, cleaning, stock-taking and ‘any other reasonable requests as directed by management’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people have liked and commented on the advert on social media, with many describing it as a ‘dream job’ and tagging friends.

The Blades are advertising for a retail assistant on a casual contract, paid national minimum wage and working ‘flexibly’ over a seven-day period.

But some have criticised the terms and conditions - and contrasted them with those of players. The national minimum wage pays between £6.83 and £9.18 for those aged 18 to 22.

Tim Mallender said: “Disappointing that the club pays minimum wage rather than real living wage, particularly given the obscene salaries at the top end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Thomas wrote: “That's a lot of responsibilities and duties for minimum wage.”

Karl Smout added: “Given the role responsibilities, essential and desirable criteria and the flexibility required I reckon the successful candidate should be rewarded with a permanent contract with set hours and income well above the national minimum wage. Disappointed the club I support should seek to employ people on exploitative terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job is ‘fast-paced’ and responsibilities include ‘excellent customer service’, upselling, cleaning, stock-taking and ‘any other reasonable requests as directed by management’.

The job advert states: “Our fast-paced Sheffield United Meadowhall store is looking for casual retail assistants to join the team. As a retail team we pride ourselves on delivering a great customer experience and are looking for candidates who will deliver an excellent level of customer service and take the time to develop a strong knowledge of our products to assist all who visit our stores.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sheffield United spokesman said: “Sheffield United operates as a national living wage employer, meaning this is the lowest rate we offer, regardless of the age-related minimum wage. This is currently set at £9.50.

“Currently, we are looking for casual staff, as per our business needs. We do have a core team of permanent staff at both our Bramall Lane and Meadowhall stores, the casual workforce gives us flexibility where we have peak times and extended opening hours, including around the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad