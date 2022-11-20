The mega-mall will be open for 13 hours straight, from 9am to 10pm, on weekdays, plus 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Director Darren Pearce highlighted the changes as eager retailers launched Black Friday deals a week ahead of the biggest sale event of the year on November 25.

He said: “Black Friday promotions have already started in a number of our stores, with many also running them until the end of the month.

Meadowhall is expected to be busy for the Black Friday sales

“We’ve also extended our opening hours, from 9am until 10pm on weekdays, and 9am until 8pm on Saturdays, so there’s plenty of chance to visit us and get everything they need during the festive season.”

Meadowhall has more than 290 retailers, including more than 50 places to eat and drink, and 12,000 free parking spaces.

Black Friday deals on now include:

New Look: Dresses from £10, knitwear from £15, blazers from £25 coats from £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall is open until 10pm on weekdays for the festive season, including Black Friday, bosses have announced.

AllSaints: 30 per cent off everything in store including leather, shearling and outerwear.

Superdry: 20 per cent off.

Smiggle: Colour Friday – 40 per cent off the best gifts until November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Baker: At least 30 per cent off everything, 40 per cent off mens outerwear, polos and T-shirts, 40 per cent off women's dresses.

Director Darren Pearce highlighted the changes as eager retailers launched Black Friday deals a week ahead of the biggest sale event of the year on November 25.

Dune: Up to 30 per cent off selected lines.

Currys: Save up to 40 per cent on hundreds of products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argos: All Black Friday deals are in store now.

Deichmann: 50 per cent off selected styles in store.

Accessorize: 50 per cent off selected lines.