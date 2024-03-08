Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield entrepreneur has revealed her products are back in stock nearly two months after she won Dragons’ Den.

Giselle Butcher emailed customers to thank them “for their patience” after she made history on the hit BBC show with a record six offers, including guest dragon Gary Neville.

Giselle Boxer delivered her pitch on the BBC1 show and received a record six offers.

She chose social media guru Stephen Bartlett who said he would invest £50,000 in Acu Seeds - tiny beads, based on acupuncture principles - in the programme on January 18.

It triggered a tidal wave of orders which saw the business sell out.

The firm garnered further publicity a week later when the BBC bowed to pressure to remove the show from streaming platforms.

Giselle claimed she made a full recovery from M.E (myalgic encephalomyelitis) using diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and 'ear seeds'.

Campaigners protested stating she made "unfounded claims". An open letter, organised by Action for ME, to the chairs of two House of Commons select committees, said it was "very concerned" that the way in which her pitch was presented suggested the product was "responsible for her recovery and should therefore be considered an effective treatment".

Giselle Boxer set up a business selling ‘ear seeds’ - tiny beads, based on acupuncture principles, which are applied to the ear to stimulate nerve endings.

ME is a long-term condition with a wide range of symptoms including extreme tiredness, sleep issues and concentration problems, according to the NHS website.

It states that while there is currently no cure for the condition, there are treatments that may help manage it.

Now Acu Seeds has written to customers.

Its email is titled ‘Acu Seeds back in stock and shipping now’.