Campaigners have said businesswoman Giselle Boxer, from Sheffield, made "unfounded claims" in the BBC business show after she was shown in series 21 securing an investment from entrepreneur and podcaster Steven Bartlett.

On Thursday, a BBC spokesperson said: "We're taking the concerns raised seriously, so we are reviewing the episode and therefore it's currently not available on iPlayer."

The corporation had earlier defended the programme, saying it "features products from entrepreneurs and is not an endorsement of them" and Ms Boxer is sharing a "personal experience that led to a business creation".

In the episode, which aired on January 18, Ms Boxer said she had used "diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ear seeds" to aid her recovery from ME, and had turned the latter idea into the brand Acu Seeds.

An open letter, organised by Action for ME, to the chairs of two House of Commons select committees, said it was "very concerned" that the way in which her pitch was presented suggested the product was "responsible for her recovery and should therefore be considered an effective treatment".

The charity also said on X, formerly Twitter, that its chief executive, Sonya Chowdhury, has written to BBC director-general Tim Davie to voice "concerns over the episode".

ME is a long-term condition with a wide range of symptoms including extreme tiredness, sleep issues and concentration problems, according to the NHS website.

It states that while there is currently no cure for the condition, there are treatments that may help manage it.

During the show, Sheffield-based Ms Boxer told the potential investors that she had established the product after seeking treatments when she was diagnosed with ME at the age of 26.

She said: "Four years ago I was diagnosed with ME. I went from working in a top advertising agency with a busy social life and exercising regularly to being mostly housebound, unable to walk for more than five minutes without having to get back into bed.

"I was told by doctors that I would never recover, work again or have children.

"I went on a personal healing journey using diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ear seeds. Using this combination, I believe, aided my recovery within 12 months."

Her pitch to the Dragons produced a historic moment for the show as all the dragons put in an offer for her Acu Seeds product, which is described as a "DIY needle-free ear acupuncture for anxiety, migraines, hormonal issues, insomnia, weight loss and more".

After hearing their offers, she decided to pick tech entrepreneur Bartlett to invest in her business.

Following the episode, a joint letter signed by ME campaign groups was sent to Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage and Health and Social Care Committee chairman Steve Brine.

The groups said that, as the episode was aired in prime time on BBC One, they were concerned that a larger audience would have heard the pitch which they alleged "amounts to an unfounded claim that this form of alternative medicine can cure ME".

It added: "Sadly, there is currently no known effective treatment for ME. There has been a distinct paucity of research into this disease, compared to other long-term conditions, which means that ME is still without a cure.

"As a result, we remind people to only take medical advice from appropriately qualified healthcare professionals and to ensure that any treatment decisions are evidence-based and fully informed."

The letter also said broadcasters must make "every effort to ensure that content is accurate and does not contain misleading and potentially dangerous information".

Acu Seeds has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for Sheffield ME and Fibromyalgia Group said there is no scientific evidence for any of the methods Giselle mentioned in curing ME/CFS.

The spokesperson added: "We are concerned by the way the Dragons' Den episode and the Acu Seeds website and social media and PR suggest that this product has been a part of her treatment and recovery from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME). Sadly there is no known effective treatment or cure for ME. It is important to state that there is no scientific evidence for any of the listed methods by the Founder of Acu Seeds in curing ME.

"ME is a long-term fluctuating illness that causes symptoms affecting many body systems, most commonly the nervous and immune systems. As a result, we remind people to only take medical advice from appropriately qualified healthcare professionals and to ensure that any treatment decisions are evidence-based and fully informed.

"We are open to alternative approaches, however, our recommendations are limited to treatments supported by robust scientific evidence affirming their safety and effectiveness. Sometimes we feel it is necessary to warn others about highly speculative and unevidenced treatments that incur significant costs and make bold claims.

"We also support the ME Association’s letter to the Advertising Standards Authority which has asked them to look at the therapeutic and scientific claims relating to Acu Seeds."