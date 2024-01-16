She made a full recovery from ME using diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ‘ear seeds’

A Sheffield woman who launched a health business after curing her own chronic fatigue is to appear on Dragons’ Den.

Giselle Boxer was 26 and working for a top advertising agency when she was diagnosed with M.E (myalgic encephalomyelitis). It left her mostly housebound and unable to walk far, she said. Doctors told her she would never recover, work again or have children.

Giselle Boxer set up a business selling ‘ear seeds’ - tiny beads, based on acupuncture principles, which are applied to the ear to stimulate nerve endings.

But she made a full recovery within 12 months using diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ‘ear seeds’ - tiny beads, based on acupuncture principles, which are applied to the ear to stimulate nerve endings.

It inspired her to set up Acu Seeds in November 2021. She will appear seeking investment Dragon's Den on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday January 18.

Giselle said she was not allowed to reveal how her pitch was received by the dragons - Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Peter Jones - who are famously critical of what they consider to be bad ideas.

She added: "I'm thrilled to share the journey of Acu Seeds on Dragons' Den and shed light on the transformative power of Chinese Medicine, particularly ear seed therapy.

"My own recovery from M.E. through these methods motivated me to create Acu Seeds and offer these benefits to others seeking holistic wellness."

In the first full financial year, Giselle said she turned over £92,000 in revenue.

Acu Seeds has built a social media following of 65,000 on Tiktok and 25,000 on Instagram, with more than 20 videos attaining between one and 15m views.

Giselle believes her entrepreneurial skills come from her late father, who passed away when she was only 16.

