A Sheffield bar and restaurant has announced it is closing its doors after four years in business.

Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road opened in 2019 and made an impression with its bright-blue frontage among its red brick neighbours. The venue is a branch of the ‘Lounges’ brand, which has over 100 locations across the UK.

But now, the team behind Amaro has announced they will be shutting down on January 22.

In a Facebook post on January 14, the Lounge’s owners did not share why they were closing and instead asked fans to “share your memories” of eating there.

"It’s with great sadness to announce that we will be closing our doors on Sunday, January 22, at 6pm,” the post reads.

“We’ve had a wonderful four years of being your local lounge and we hope we’ve made Sheffield proud.

