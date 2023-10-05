The ceremony attracts the great and good from business, the church and the armed forces

An ancient Sheffield manufacturing company has installed a new leader as it prepares to celebrate its 400th year.

Charles Tuner DL is the new Master Cutler following a time-honoured ceremony at the Cutlers’ Hall on Church Street.

New Master Cutler Charles Turner, centre, leads a procession from the Cutlers' Hall to the Cathedral. Picture by Andrew Cox.

He is the 384th person to hold the title and during his year in office the organisation he leads - the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire - will turn 400. Celebrations are planned for St George’s Day, on April 23.

Mr Turner said he would continue to promote charity, education and skills - part of the Company’s mandate since it was founded in 1624.

Following the ceremony, top-hatted members of the company - called Freemen - led a procession across Church Street to Sheffield Cathedral for a service. It was followed by a slap-up lunch back in the hall’s 500-capacity main room.

Master Cutler Charles Turner and immediate past master Dame Julie Kenny, Andrew Cox

In a speech, immediate past master, Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL, said: “It is a massive honour to represent our Freemen and manufacturing businesses in our region, in London and at the highest level in Government and internationally.”

Dame Julie reportedly visited more than 60 member companies to see their innovation, skill, engineering, and ingenuity. She also attended a graduation ceremony for 200 young people on the Company’s Better Learners Better Workers programme.

Meanwhile, the Master Cutlers’ Challenge raised £170,000 for educational and community engagement projects.

