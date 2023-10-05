Cutlers' Company: New boss for Sheffield manufacturing organisation as it prepares to turn 400
The ceremony attracts the great and good from business, the church and the armed forces
An ancient Sheffield manufacturing company has installed a new leader as it prepares to celebrate its 400th year.
Charles Tuner DL is the new Master Cutler following a time-honoured ceremony at the Cutlers’ Hall on Church Street.
He is the 384th person to hold the title and during his year in office the organisation he leads - the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire - will turn 400. Celebrations are planned for St George’s Day, on April 23.
Mr Turner said he would continue to promote charity, education and skills - part of the Company’s mandate since it was founded in 1624.
Following the ceremony, top-hatted members of the company - called Freemen - led a procession across Church Street to Sheffield Cathedral for a service. It was followed by a slap-up lunch back in the hall’s 500-capacity main room.
In a speech, immediate past master, Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL, said: “It is a massive honour to represent our Freemen and manufacturing businesses in our region, in London and at the highest level in Government and internationally.”
Dame Julie reportedly visited more than 60 member companies to see their innovation, skill, engineering, and ingenuity. She also attended a graduation ceremony for 200 young people on the Company’s Better Learners Better Workers programme.
Meanwhile, the Master Cutlers’ Challenge raised £170,000 for educational and community engagement projects.
The Company of Cutlers:
Defends the good name of Sheffield - The Company owns the Certification Mark “Sheffield”. The Company also has guardianship of the “Made in Sheffield” logo and Freemen are actively involved in promoting and licensing this valuable mark to qualifying companies. In addition, it protects the name; no one can register a company with Sheffield in its title without a letter of non-objection from the Company.
Undertakes charitable work - The Company has a number of charities with objects including the relief of poverty or deprivation and the improvement of education. The Master Cutler’s Challenge is run annually, which brings together many of the leading companies of the region and has raised substantial sums for local charities.
Preserves the Cutler’s Hall - The Company maintains and preserves the Hall, its artefacts and archives for the nation and the people of Sheffield. It is steeped in history and serves as a reminder that Sheffield and the Region are built on manufacturing. It also offers some of the most prestigious entertaining rooms in the country.