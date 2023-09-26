A group of six people raised more than £2,000 for Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starting on Friday September 22, Sheffield man Chris Nicholson led a team of five people on a fast-paced challenge to visit 100 football grounds in 100 hours to raise money for charity.

Chris, aged 47, from Gleadless, took some friends and colleagues from TT Electronics to visit all 92 football league grounds, plus an additional eight, including Sheffield FC - the world's first football club, and Hallam FC’s Sandygate ground - the oldest football ground in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of six were kindly lent a campervan by Equi-Trek to take them on their non-stop journey across England, Scotland and Wales - a distance of over 2,600 miles.

Chris led a team of five people to visit 100 football grounds in 100 hours for the annual Master Cutler's Challenge.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chris said he had completed a similar challenge back in 2019 of 96 clubs in 96 hours, but this time he wanted an “even bigger challenge”.

As a Sheffield Wednesday fan, Chris ended the challenge at the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday, September 26 - although he said the Owls “could be doing a little bit better” in the EFL Championship.

The team smashed their £2,000 target thanks to around 90 supporters on their JustGiving page. A raffle will also be held to raise more funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, the Master Cutler in Hallamshire chooses a charity to support through the 'Master Cutler's Challenge'. This year, Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL chose a charity very close to her heart - Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

Wentworth Woodhouse runs a number of community and educational programmes and supports a wide range of people and communities in low-income households, including ethnic and minority interests and disability groups.