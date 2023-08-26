An inspection found mouse droppings, ‘slightly too warm’ refrigerators and freezers, and areas in need of ‘thorough cleaning’.

Curry Master, on Abbeydale Road was inspected on May 30, 2023, where it was found that improvements were necessary to improve its food hygiene standards.

As of this month (August), the establishment remains a 2 rated premises, and environmental health officers will continue visiting the premises until they are compliant.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme has been designed to help consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about food outlets’ hygiene standards found at the time they were inspected. The highest rating available is 5, and the lowest rating is 0.

Each food hygiene inspection looks at three categories:

Hygienic food handling

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Management of food safety

Public sector information obtained from Sheffield City Council and licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0 has revealed that the Indian takeaway was found to have ‘good’ standards for the hygienic handling of food, and ‘generally satisfactory’ management of food safety, but it required improvements in its cleanliness.

In the report, the inspector noted the establishment “had only completed the allergen recipe chart for 5 dishes”, which is needed for every dish.

It said: “You are required to provide customers clear information regarding food allergens in any loose food provided or foods that you wrap.

“There is also a risk of cross contamination of allergens between different ingredients. You must have good controls in place such as separate storage arrangements/equipment/surfaces, and through cleaning between each use and thorough cleaning of hand contact surfaces, hand washing etc. between handling different foods.”

At the time of the inspection, certain refrigerated foods, such as rice and chicken, both high-risk foods, were found to be “slightly too warm”. The chest freezer was also found at the time to be operating at -10C, when freezers should operate at or around -18C.

The inspector noticed “signs of a small amount of mouse activity” in the rear storeroom. The takeaway was urged to take all necessary steps to protect food and equipment from contamination and ensure “complete eradication”. A number of holes and gaps were also identified that could allow the entry of rodents.

Areas and items across the establishment were also identified in need of “thorough cleaning”, including in the shop area, the middle kitchen, the rear kitchen, the storeroom, and the yard.

This included “excess grease” to the sides of the old cooker and sides of the grill unit, “ingrained dirt” to the poppadom containers, “flaking and damp” walls by the sink, mouse droppings in the storeroom, as well as mould on the walls.