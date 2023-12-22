Christmas Market: Sheffield City Council issues statement a day after Storm Pia
It was forced to close on Thursday after gusts of up to 55mph hit the city
Sheffield City Council has issued a statement about the Christmas Market a day after it was forced to close due to Storm Pia.
The authority announced stalls were reopening on Friday December 22. A stallholder told The Star they had received an email from the council stating gusts of up to 35mph were expected. She hoped it was low enough not to cause damage, she added.
On Thursday gusts of up to 55mph brought down trees across Sheffield causing property damage, closing roads and causing travel disruption.