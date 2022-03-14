Greggs is known for its buttery sausage rolls and chocolate chip cookies but they recently announced a surprise collaboration with Primark.

The clothing collection includes sausage roll print socks and oversized hoodies with the Greggs logo plastered all over.

What items are included in the Greggs X Primark collection?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could a Greggs cafe be coming to a Primark in Sheffield? The brands' clothing collab went down a treat with customers, so watch this space.

The ‘Just Roll With It’ clothing line was launched across the nation on Saturday, February 19.

It is filled with monochrome leisure wear with the iconic Greggs blue taking centre stage.

The collection includes hoodies (£18), joggers (£16), sweatshirts (£16), t-shirts (£10), a reversible bucket hat (£8), socks (£7), boxers (£7), trainers (£16) and sliders (£8).

There are 11 items in total to choose from – many of which feature Greggs logo and bakery based wording such as ‘It’s a pastry thing’.

When the collection first dropped people waited out in the cold and rain just to get their hands on the new clothing items.

One item in particular has flown off the shelves – the reversible bucket hat.

The hat was sold for £8 in Primark but has been listed on Ebay for almost £70.

Where can I buy the Greggs X Primark clothing collection in Sheffield?

The Primark X Greggs clothing collection is available in Sheffield – you can buy from the Primark on The Moor in the city centre, as well as from the Primark in the city’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

The range sold out within hours at most locations across the UK – it was re-stocked in late February 2022, so there may still be items in store today.

It is not available to buy directly from Primark online.

Why are Greggs opening cafes inside Primarks?

Following the success of the clothing line the two high street giants are collaborating once again but this time in the world of hospitality.

The first cafe the duo opened was in the UK’s biggest Primark which is located inside The Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive of Greggs is keen to continue the expansion of the bakery business.

He told Chronicle Live: “We’re on the lookout for putting Greggs shops wherever there are lots of people away from home, so we’re opening up in supermarkets, and Primark, and we’ll open up anywhere else that’s busy enough.

“We hope that in the months ahead as both of us look to evaluate how it’s done, that it becomes something that might mean Primark lets us open up in a few more.”

Will there be a Greggs cafe in Sheffield?

There are no concrete plans for Greggs cafe’s to open in Sheffield yet but there is potential for both the city centre location and the Primark inside Meadowhall.