If you’re not trying to be good and stay away from sweet treats this Lent, then you can purchase the drinks at the chain’s Sheffield stores.

A small hot cross bun latte csts £3.50; a small hot cross bun capuccino also costs £3.50; and small hot cross bun hot chocolate costs £3.60 – with a flake taking the drink up to £4.60, or marshmallow bringing your tab to £4.10.

If you’d prefer light dairy swirl to whipped cream on your hot chocolate, then baristas can swap that in for you.

Sheffield residents can get their hands on a hot cross bun latte, capuccino and hot chocolate at Costa.

Those who are avoiding dairy products can also swap semi-skimmed milk out for a plant-based milk alternative – including soya, coconut, almond or oat milk – for an additional charge.

The news comes at a good time, as Greggs﻿ has announced that its iconic hot cross buns won't be returning to the Greggs﻿ menu this Easter.