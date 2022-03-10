Costa hot cross bun latte: Coffeehouse launches Easter drinks range including hot cross bun capuccino and hot chocolate in Sheffield stores
The British coffeehouse chain has launched a range of hot cross bun themed drinks just in time for Easter.
If you’re not trying to be good and stay away from sweet treats this Lent, then you can purchase the drinks at the chain’s Sheffield stores.
A small hot cross bun latte csts £3.50; a small hot cross bun capuccino also costs £3.50; and small hot cross bun hot chocolate costs £3.60 – with a flake taking the drink up to £4.60, or marshmallow bringing your tab to £4.10.
If you’d prefer light dairy swirl to whipped cream on your hot chocolate, then baristas can swap that in for you.
Those who are avoiding dairy products can also swap semi-skimmed milk out for a plant-based milk alternative – including soya, coconut, almond or oat milk – for an additional charge.
The news comes at a good time, as Greggs has announced that its iconic hot cross buns won't be returning to the Greggs menu this Easter.