Five of the best houseplants shops in Sheffield

Sheffield might be the Outdoor City, but that doesn’t mean that residents can’t bring a bit of the outdoors into their homes, and with that in mind, here are five of the best shops selling houseplants in the city.

Gravel Pit, Abbeydale Road – This quirky store offers an eclectic range of native and tropical house plants, complimented with a large selection of handmade and internationally sourced pots, planters and terrariums.

Gravel Pit also sells a collection of prints, sculptures and original artwork by local and international artists and creators as well as a range of music and art related books and fanzines, toys, and homeware.

Small Plants, Crookes – This high end store not only sells every type of houseplant under the sun, but also offers workshops on how to build terraniums and care for the plants in your home. As well as brilliant botanical buys, Plantology also trades in treats, with jewellery, planters and a host of accessories for sale.

Feels Like Home, South Road – Fresh, exciting and quality plants are the the M.O. of this independent store. Staff are on hand to provide as much tailored information as possible to ensure customers can select the right plant for their home. Feels Like Home is will cater to every botanical need, with plants, planters, and accessories up for grabs.

Plantology, Division Street – Staffed by a team of dedicated and passionate florists, Plantology offers every variety of houseplant you could possibly need, and are ready with advice on how to best care for them. Plantology have partnered with other local independents, including Bullion Chocolate, ROPO Design, and the Floristry School.

Moonko, Division Street – Using environmental friendly materials, and made by independent sellers, Moonko sells an ever-expanding range of succulents, cacti, and dried flowers.