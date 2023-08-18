The new boss at The Closed Shop pub on Commonside, Sheffield, has revealed when she hopes to re-open

A popular Sheffield pub's new boss has confirmed when she hopes to re-open, as she moves ahead with her plans.

The Closed Shop, on Commonside, near Crookes, has been shut since late May, after a lease with Stancill Brewery came to an end

But now, Sophie Bailey, who is taking over the well-known local, has confirmed she has the keys to the building and is hoping to be open by September 1.

She said work to carry out before the re-opening included sorting a new pub sign to replace the Stancill Brewery sign.

Other tasks will include general tidying, cleaning, and work on the beer garden as the venue currently has no outdoor furniture. Ms Bailey also wants to do some decorating, and install some Sheffield related artwork on the walls.

Ms Bailey confirmed she would return to The Closed Shop last month, around a year after leaving the well known venue, which has been closed since May.

She originally hoped to have the venue open for business again in the middle of August. She ran the pub for nearly three years between 2019 and 2022, before leaving to set up a business which now runs The Clubhouse, on London Road.

The success of the Clubhouse has led her to decide to take on a second venue, and she says it will be selling branded beers such as Birra Moretti, Inchs and Amstel as well as drinks off a cocktail menu, wines and spirits.

The Closed Shop has been well known for its real ales in recent years, and there will be cask ales but they will be mostly from bigger brands such as Bombardier, Abbot and Titanic, as it will be a tied pub.

The kitchen will reopen shortly after the pub re-opens, with plans for serving pub grub. The pub had stopped doing food before it closed in May.