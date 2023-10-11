Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield city centre all-you-can eat buffet restaurant has confirmed its re-opening date.

Cosmo, the 'world kitchen' restaurant on St Paul's Place, near the Peace Gardens, has been closed since July, after bosses carried out a major refurbishment to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was originally expected to re-open in September, but complications meant that the work took longer than they had anticipated, managers have said.

Cosmo restaurant in Sheffield has been closed all summer, but bosses have now confirmed a re-opening date Picture: David Kessen, National World

But a spokesman for the venue told The Star today: "We can confirm that the restaurant will reopen from October 20 from 5pm."

Earlier this week, the restaurant's website confirmed they are still closed, since July 17, and stated: "Perfection has taken a little longer than expected."

The venue, on St Pauls Place in the city centre, near the Peace Gardens, has had its windows covered throughout the summer, with a note in the window confirming that it was currently closed. It is one of two sites operated by the company in South Yorkshire, with the other in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cosmo describes itself as offering 150 of the world’s most loved dishes on an all you can eat buffet menu.

The notice in its window has been referring customers to the company's Doncaster restaurant, in the Frenchgate Centre, as an alternative while the Sheffield site has been closed.