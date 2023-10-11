News you can trust since 1887
Cosmo restaurant Sheffield: Bosses reveal re-opening date for popular all-you-can-eat world buffet

The re-opening date has been announced

By David Kessen
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
A popular Sheffield city centre all-you-can eat buffet restaurant has confirmed its re-opening date.

Cosmo, the 'world kitchen' restaurant on St Paul's Place, near the Peace Gardens, has been closed since July, after bosses carried out a major refurbishment to the venue.

It was originally expected to re-open in September, but complications meant that the work took longer than they had anticipated, managers have said.

Cosmo restaurant in Sheffield has been closed all summer, but bosses have now confirmed a re-opening date Picture: David Kessen, National WorldCosmo restaurant in Sheffield has been closed all summer, but bosses have now confirmed a re-opening date Picture: David Kessen, National World
But a spokesman for the venue told The Star today: "We can confirm that the restaurant will reopen from October 20 from 5pm."

Earlier this week, the restaurant's website confirmed they are still closed, since July 17, and stated: "Perfection has taken a little longer than expected."

The venue, on St Pauls Place in the city centre, near the Peace Gardens, has had its windows covered throughout the summer, with a note in the window confirming that it was currently closed. It is one of two sites operated by the company in South Yorkshire, with the other in Doncaster.

Cosmo describes itself as offering 150 of the world’s most loved dishes on an all you can eat buffet menu.

The notice in its window has been referring customers to the company's Doncaster restaurant, in the Frenchgate Centre, as an alternative while the Sheffield site has been closed.

Cosmo is a national chain of restaurants which has been operating in the UK since 2003.

