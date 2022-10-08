Founded by TV personality and celebrity chef Gok Wan, the awards celebrate the contribution of East and South-East Asian cuisine to the UK catering industry and champion those who work within it.

COSMO Authentic World Kitchen, which has a branch at St Paul’s Place in the city centre, joined forces with other COSMO fans across the country to help the company scoop the ‘Best Restaurant Multi-Site’ award at a star-studded ceremony held at the London Marriott Hotel.

Their award – which saw them go head-to-head with some of the UK’s best-known restaurant chains – is seen as ‘a celebration of the establishments who have upheld the very best industry standards, and delicious tasting food, while at the same time expanding their empires’. Entrants had to have more than three businesses nationwide.

The awards celebrate the contribution of East and South-East Asian cuisine to the UK catering industry and champion those who work within it

It is COSMO’s fourth Golden Chopstick Award. They were named Best Restaurant Chain and picked up an award for Founders’ Business Achievement in 2019 and, after a break in 2020 due to COVID, COSMO celebrated a consecutive Best Restaurant Chain award in 2021.

Kan Koo, COSMO director, said: “It has been another challenging year for hospitality and there are undoubtedly further challenges ahead. We are proud and grateful to have won this award.

“The ‘Best Restaurant Multi-Site’ award was an extremely competitive category and those shortlisted have had to put in a huge amount of work to continue to thrive and innovate. This award was the result of a public vote, however, and we have no doubt that many of our loyal and regular customers will have cast their votes in our favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

COSMO staff are pictured with their award

“We can’t thank them enough for their continued support and we would like to extend our gratitude to all COSMO staff across the UK and Ireland for their hard work in continuing to make our business a success.”

The first COSMO restaurant opened in 2003, inspired by the best five-star hotels in the world, bringing together a variety of fresh food such as grill steaks and seafood, with its teppanyaki experts always a hit with families and foodies who dine there.