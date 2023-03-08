A zero waste store is set to open in a popular independent shopping district in Sheffield.

Wefil is due to open on Sharrow Vale Road in April, locals say. The shop, which will replace Alex's Boutique next to Petal Accessories, will join other 'zero waste stores in Sheffield including Unwrapped in Crookes, the Hillsborough Refill Hub and The Bare Alternative on Abbeydale Road.

And it will add to Sharrow Vale’s progressive credentials. It is already home to Down to Earth, a longstanding wholefood shop, Barra Organics and Tonco cafe and grocery shop.

The area is the most popular it has been for decades with almost all shop units taken and new areas such as Dyson Place which features new restaurants and shops.

Last week The Star reported how traditional Sheffield butcher Roneys, which closed last year, was set to reopen as Nue, a gluten-free cafe including vegetarian and vegan options.

The venture is by the owners of Sardinian restaurant Akentannos next door but one.