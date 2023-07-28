The sound of music is coming to Richmond Care Home in Sprotbrough thanks to a special partnership between charity Lost Chord UK and Yorkshire Windows.

The professional musicians of Lost Chord UK provide a range of interactive musical activities in care homes, day centres and other venues across the region and nationally.

The £500 sponsorship deal with Rotherham based double glazing company Yorkshire Windows will pay for a ten-week series of interactive iPad/tablet/laptop sessions for Richmond Care Home residents who are no longer able to leave their beds.

Using the latest technology, the Lost Chord UK musicians will provide bespoke online individual performances tailored to the needs of the four specially-selected residents.

Ian Chester with Clare Langan of Lost Chord UK

Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan commented: “We cannot thank Yorkshire Windows enough for providing the funding that really gets our iPad/tablet one to one sessions off the ground.

“This is a new concept for us and one that allows us to take our musicians right to a person’s bedside and we believe it is a service that will re-open a window on the world to them.

“The four residents who have been selected all have varying degrees of dementia and are receiving palliative care.

“Music has been proved to unlock memories in a way nothing else can and over the ten weeks of the sessions we will be monitoring how the residents respond and progress.

“We are confident that, as a result, we will be unrolling these sessions to many more care homers across the region.”

Yorkshire Windows managing director Ian Chester is a keen supporter of Lost Chord UK - his previous fundraising efforts include raising more than £3,000 by competing in the Virgin Money London Marathon.

“As a Yorkshire business, we are very keen to support Yorkshire charities and Lost Chord UK is doing brilliant work in an area that touches so many lives,” he said.

“I am delighted that our donation will enable Lost Chord UK to move forward with this exciting and important new service.”

To find out more about the work of Lost Chord and how to get involved visit lost-chord.org.uk