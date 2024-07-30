Yorkshire Windows launches new showroom
Clients will now be able to see a selection of the company’s extensive window range at the Yorkshire Windows head office in Forge Way, close to the town’s Parkgate Retail Park.
“It has long been our intention to have a showroom in Parkgate,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.
“As we focus entirely on strengthening our position in an extremely competitive market, we are always looking for new ways to raise awareness of the Yorkshire Windows brand with the public.
“We are actually calling this our mini showroom and it will be open to the public until the launch of our new main showroom, which will hopefully take place later this year and which will enable us to display an even greater selection of windows, doors and conservatories.
“Our head office provides the ideal location for the new showroom as it is within easy access of the M1 and there is plenty of parking for visitors.”
Yorkshire Windows is one of the region’s best known names in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries, garage doors and roofline products.
