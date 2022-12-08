Burger chain Wendy’s is opening a new venue in Sheffield city centre this morning.

And those wanting to try it out will have the chance to get free food on what will be the first day (Thursday December 8) for the new restaurant on High Street, which has been described as the company’s biggest venue in Britain.

Today, the restaurant is giving away free burgers to the first 100 people through the doors when they open at 10am. And the first three people to arrive will recieve a year’s supply of Wendy’s ‘Dave’ single cheeseburgers for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino Papadamou, who has the franchise to run the venue, told The Star he has already been told by people they were planning on camping outside in a tent hoping to win.

Burger chain Wendy’s is opening a new venue on High Street in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad