Harbir and Jatinder Chadha have sold their convenience store and takeaway on Boundary Road in Wybourn after 38 years of 12-hour days, seven days-a-week.

Now in their 60s, with grown up children and a grandson, they decided it was time to take a step back.

After more than 13,800 days behind the counter, starting in December 1985, the couple spoke to The Star about their experience and told us what they had learned about the Wybourn estate and its people.

Wybourn gets a lot of bad press but it is undeserved

“It’s not all bad, there are lovely people and we have enjoyed it thoroughly. We are staying in Wybourn and that speaks volumes.”

We had no choice but to work hard - we owed our parents money

“We borrowed money to buy this place. We had nothing and built the business from scratch. We never had a holiday together, we would holiday separately because we were unable to leave the business.

“The only time Harbir had time off was to give birth. Son Amandeep, aged 37, worked in the shop for 15 years but wants to do something different. Daughter Hanisha, 28, is a dentist.

“Youngsters today would say it was crazy but it had to be done.”

Chadha and Harbir with staff members, Kerry Holmes, left, and Amy Rudge.

We came here with our eyes closed - and we’re glad

“We got married in June 1985 and we were living with Harbir’s parents when we bought the shop from Mr and Mrs Khan who were retiring. We didn’t know Wybourn was known as a rough area. If we did we wouldn’t have bought it. That stigma is wrong.

“We didn’t anticipate how busy it was going to be. We arrived in December 1985 and stayed open on Christmas day and only had time for a Pot Noodle for lunch.”

The dynamic has changed

“We used to get customers who would come in three or four times a day and we miss that. Some were old people who didn’t see their families and wanted a chat. We always made time for them. Others would pop in on the way to the pub and again after.

“We knew all our customers by name, they would tell us their problems and we would try to help them. These days a lot of families have moved out and people have died.

“There is more technology with delivery apps and Facebook and Instagram and we have to work hard at it. We feel like dinosaurs.”

Chadha's and the former Spicy Kitchen takeaway next door on Boundary Road.

Hard work gives you confidence

“Once you get into the habit of working hard you gain confidence. We bought the takeaway next door after 10 years - Spicy Kitchen - and then property. Five years ago we bought The Windsor pub on the other side of us, which had been closed for 15 years, and turned it into flats. Chadha is still a co-owner of Windsor Apartments.”

On our first day not running the shop we cried

“It was really upsetting and we are still getting used to it. We will miss the staff. We have eight in the shop and three have worked for us for more than 20 years. It’s a lot more difficult to find staff these days and that’s been a factor in us selling.”

Sheffielders can be direct and that’s better in a way

“Chadha is a practising Sikh born in India. In the early days few people on Wybourn had seen a turban and would say “what’s that on your head?” and we could talk to people about it. Once we were accepted it’s all been positive.”

Wybourn has changed for the better

“It’s more diverse and that creates tolerance. It’s also more prosperous with new developments bringing more people into the area.”

The community has had a positive impact on us