News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sheffield dialect: The Sheffield phrases residents and city visitors love the most

We know we’ve got the best accent in the country here in Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:10 BST

And we also know there are some great phrases we use up here in the city. But we have been out and found out just what those little phases we use in the city are, and which are the ones we love the most.

The Sheffield accent, and the way we speak in the city was named the best in the country in a study by WordTips. It found of all the 40 different British dialects, the most popular British accent is that of Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the city’s dialect has been boosted in recent years, with the success of bands like Arctic Monkeys and Pulp, bringing expressions such as ‘mardy’ and having ‘a face on’ to the masses. And actors like Robert Carlyle worked hard to perfect our accent for The Full Monty

Most Popular
Residents and city visitors have told us the Sheffield phrases that are loved the most. Pictured, clockwise from top right, are Vic Parker, Mary Watkinson, Lorraine Smith, Roy Hartley, and Julie Hyde. Pictures: David Kessen / Chris Etchells, National WorldResidents and city visitors have told us the Sheffield phrases that are loved the most. Pictured, clockwise from top right, are Vic Parker, Mary Watkinson, Lorraine Smith, Roy Hartley, and Julie Hyde. Pictures: David Kessen / Chris Etchells, National World
Residents and city visitors have told us the Sheffield phrases that are loved the most. Pictured, clockwise from top right, are Vic Parker, Mary Watkinson, Lorraine Smith, Roy Hartley, and Julie Hyde. Pictures: David Kessen / Chris Etchells, National World

We went out to ask residents and visitors to the city what they thought we say that is the most appealing.

Julie Hyde, who was visiting Sheffield from Barnsley, said: “I think it’s ‘how are you mi’ duck’. Because I’m from Barnsley, so it’s always stuck with me. It’s also the use of ‘der’, as well.”

Asked what his favourite piece of Sheffield dialect was, Ray Hartley, from Gleadless, said: “Are you ah reyt, mate? It says everything, about the passage of the time of day, and also how you feel.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lorraine Smith, of Wybourn, said: “I think ‘love’. We always said ‘love’ or ‘duck’, and I think those are the two main words that we used to say.”

Vic Parker, of Hillsborough, said his favourite Sheffield phrase was: “Ay oop. How are you goo-in’ on?” He said it was a phrase he used a lot with his friends.

Mary Watkinson, currently living in Rotherham, was brought up and lived in Darnall for many years. She said her favourite Sheffield phrase was “morning, love”. She said: “It’s friendly, very friendly.”

WordTips analysed 528,600 Tweets, and used Hugging Face AI algorithm to determine the positivity of each Tweet. This algorithm returned the possibility of a text being positive, negative or neutral. They then calculated the proportion of positive Tweets about each accent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield topped first place with a 39.9 per cent of tweets about this accent being positive.