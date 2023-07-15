We know we’ve got the best accent in the country here in Sheffield.

And we also know there are some great phrases we use up here in the city. But we have been out and found out just what those little phases we use in the city are, and which are the ones we love the most.

The Sheffield accent, and the way we speak in the city was named the best in the country in a study by WordTips. It found of all the 40 different British dialects, the most popular British accent is that of Sheffield.

And the city’s dialect has been boosted in recent years, with the success of bands like Arctic Monkeys and Pulp, bringing expressions such as ‘mardy’ and having ‘a face on’ to the masses. And actors like Robert Carlyle worked hard to perfect our accent for The Full Monty

Residents and city visitors have told us the Sheffield phrases that are loved the most. Pictured, clockwise from top right, are Vic Parker, Mary Watkinson, Lorraine Smith, Roy Hartley, and Julie Hyde. Pictures: David Kessen / Chris Etchells, National World

We went out to ask residents and visitors to the city what they thought we say that is the most appealing.

Julie Hyde, who was visiting Sheffield from Barnsley, said: “I think it’s ‘how are you mi’ duck’. Because I’m from Barnsley, so it’s always stuck with me. It’s also the use of ‘der’, as well.”

Asked what his favourite piece of Sheffield dialect was, Ray Hartley, from Gleadless, said: “Are you ah reyt, mate? It says everything, about the passage of the time of day, and also how you feel.”

Lorraine Smith, of Wybourn, said: “I think ‘love’. We always said ‘love’ or ‘duck’, and I think those are the two main words that we used to say.”

Vic Parker, of Hillsborough, said his favourite Sheffield phrase was: “Ay oop. How are you goo-in’ on?” He said it was a phrase he used a lot with his friends.

Mary Watkinson, currently living in Rotherham, was brought up and lived in Darnall for many years. She said her favourite Sheffield phrase was “morning, love”. She said: “It’s friendly, very friendly.”

WordTips analysed 528,600 Tweets, and used Hugging Face AI algorithm to determine the positivity of each Tweet. This algorithm returned the possibility of a text being positive, negative or neutral. They then calculated the proportion of positive Tweets about each accent.

