Barrels that seemingly were never removed from the pub now sit among the rubble.

A former Sheffield pub that closed in 2017 and was the scene of a fire in 2022 has been demolished.

The Wybourn, formerly known as the Wybourn Hotel, in Cricket Inn Road, was knocked down on December 24.

The pub closed in 2017 and was the scene of an arson attack in June 2023.

The pub used to be visible from the nearby tramline. Prior to its demolition, a large hole from the fire could be seen in the roof.

Photos taken on December 27 now show how piles of rubble and even barrels that were apparently never removed six years ago are all that's left of The Wybourn.

It comes as plans to knock down the pub and replace it with a car sales area with space for 22 cars and a modular cabin were approved in March 2023.

The plans were objected to on both occasions by neighbouring business Northroute Cars - which also sells vehicles off Cricket Road Inn - claiming there will not be enough space for safe entry or exiting, as there is only one entrance from the road for cars.

They also wrote that there is "already insufficient roadside parking for the surrounding businesses."

