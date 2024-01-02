News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

The Wybourn: Sheffield pub demolished to make way for car sales lot following fire in 2023

Barrels that seemingly were never removed from the pub now sit among the rubble.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT

A former Sheffield pub that closed in 2017 and was the scene of a fire in 2022 has been demolished.

The Wybourn, formerly known as the Wybourn Hotel, in Cricket Inn Road, was knocked down on December 24.

The pub closed in 2017 and was the scene of an arson attack in June 2023.

The pub used to be visible from the nearby tramline. Prior to its demolition, a large hole from the fire could be seen in the roof.

Photos taken on December 27 now show how piles of rubble and even barrels that were apparently never removed six years ago are all that's left of The Wybourn.

It comes as plans to knock down the pub and replace it with a car sales area with space for 22 cars and a modular cabin were approved in March 2023.

The plans were objected to on both occasions by neighbouring business Northroute Cars - which also sells vehicles off Cricket Road Inn - claiming there will not be enough space for safe entry or exiting, as there is only one entrance from the road for cars.

They also wrote that there is "already insufficient roadside parking for the surrounding businesses."

The former Wybourn pub taken in July 8 after a suspected arson attack. Image by @SheffieldEyes

1. The Wybourn pub, formerly known as Wybourn Hotel

The former Wybourn pub taken in July 8 after a suspected arson attack. Image by @SheffieldEyes

Photo Sales
Rubble left over following the demolition of The Wybourn pub on December 24, 2024, on Cricket Inn Road.

2. Reduced to rubble

Rubble left over following the demolition of The Wybourn pub on December 24, 2024, on Cricket Inn Road. Photo: Dean ATkins

Photo Sales
The pub shut in 2017 and was also the scene of an arson attack in July 2023.

3. Empty space

The pub shut in 2017 and was also the scene of an arson attack in July 2023. Photo: Dean ATkins

Photo Sales
The building was torn down using diggers on December 24, 2023.

4. Torn down

The building was torn down using diggers on December 24, 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FireSheffieldPlanningPubs