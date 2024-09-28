Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A well-known South Yorkshire pub has revealed when it now hopes to re-open, after hitting a delay in its plans.

The owners of The Squirrel, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, had hoped to re-open the pub this month, some four years after the venue closed.

But the businessman behind the scheme, Mandeep Khela, known as Jaz, said that the opening had been delayed after workmen had hit a snag that needed to be dealt with, putting the project back several weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was delayed after asbestos was found in the building, which meant that work had to be delayed while experts came in to remove it.

The timescale for re-opening The Squirrel has been put back slightly. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

And now he is hoping to have the South Yorkshire pub finally up and running by the end of November, meaning it would still be open for Christmas drinks this year.

Jaz said: “That has been dealt with now, and work is re-commencing this week. The firm that we used is a large firm, and it has meant that we lost three or four weeks. We had hoped to open at the end of this month, but we’re now looking at the end of November.”

He said he had not realised how much work on the building would be needed when he first took it over, with new wiring and plumbing having been put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he remained excited about the project and arrangements were now in place with breweries.

And recruitment is starting for jobs at the venue, which will employ four full time staff and six part time workers.

There are longer terms plans to build a new function room on the upstairs floor, to hold about 30 people, in addition to the existing downstairs function room, which serves over 100.

When Jaz took over the venue, it is understood it had been closed around three years, and plans were at one stage in the pipeline to build a supermarket in the pub's car park, under a scheme which was submitted to Rotherham Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was then bought up by local businessman Jaz, who plans to re-open as a community pub and has ditched the proposals for a supermarket.

Jaz has had to completely rebuild the ceiling of the pub’s lower floor, creating a new metal framed ceiling.

He said he hopes that as it will be an independent pub, it will have competitive prices. And he also wants to create a children's play area, and bring back pool tables. Plans also include offering live entertainment, a function room and a beer garden. The car park will remain.