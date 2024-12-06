The man behind the re-opening of a popular South Yorkshire pub after four years has announced the date when it will welcome the public through the doors again.

The Squirrel, in Dinnington, near Rotherham, closed back in 2020, and at one stage looked set to be replaced by a supermarket on the Laughton Road site that it has occupied for years.

But now, the businessman behind the scheme, Mandeep Khela, known as Jaz, has announced that it will re-open for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, December 7, at 2pm.

Jaz said all the furniture and fittings were now in place.

He added: “It’s amazing. It’s been a long time coming, but everything has finally come together. It’s been a rollercoaster ride, and to finally have a date in place is great.”

The pub’s opening hours will be 3pm until 11pm from Monday to Thursday; 3pm until midnight Fridays; 12 noon until 12 midnight on Saturdays; and 12noon until 11pm on Sundays.

It will have Sky TV and will serve beers including Guinness, Peroni, Madri and John Smiths.

There are longer term plans to build a new function room on the upstairs floor, to hold about 30 people, in addition to the existing downstairs function room, which serves over 100.

When Jaz took over the venue, it is understood it had been closed around three years, and plans were at one stage in the pipeline to build a supermarket in the pub's car park, under a scheme which was submitted to Rotherham Council.