A landmark Sheffield pub has re-opened, with a new couple running the venue.

The Ladybower Inn, next to the A57 near the start of the Sheffield end of the Snake Pass and the bridge across Ladybower Reservoir, closed for three weeks for work to be done on the venue.

But now changes including an improved oven for the kitchen have been completed, the long standing pub is back up and running, and bidding to establish itself as a go-to venue for food.

Mal and Diane Gray with their dog Tia, outside the Ladybower Inn. Photo: Mal and Diane Gray | Mal and Diane Gray

Mal and Diane Gray have taken over the venue, with Mal running the cellar and Diane running the kitchen.

They have also brought in a number of new staff as part of their revamp.

Diane said it was a very different pub to their last venue - which was on the doorstep of the Silverstone motor racing circuit, which hosts the British Grand Prix in Formula One racing.

She said: “The Ladybower is going to be all about walkers, whereas that was all about Grand Prix fans!

“We want to bring the Ladybower back to being a really good, warm pub, welcoming, with values of good food good, fun and good cheer.

“We had to close it for three weeks to put in new equipment. We’ve put in a better oven so we can serve more people and recruited some great new staff.”

Diane said her signature dish was her steak and ale pie, and already, since the pub had re-opened, one of their previous customers from when they ran a pub in Lincoln had made the journey from Lincolnshire to eat it.

“I feel that we’ve started to put our stamp on it,” she said.

She is a big fan of the location of the pub.

“What’s not to love?” she said. “I can’t wait to see the different seasons change. It’s a beautiful location.”

She said the pub would be dog friendly - the couple own a dog called Tia - and that they are also letting rooms in the pub for overnight stays.