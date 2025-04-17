Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pulp pop icon Jarvis Cocker has shared his views on Sheffield city centre - and his sadness over a street linked to one of his songs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with Ellie Colton on BBC Radio Sheffield, the singer said he was sad about the way Fargate had changed over the years.

The street has been undergoing a major revamp since 2023, which is now almost complete. It has been a building site for much of that time but the final parts of the project are underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Ellie: “Fargate I’ve been told is in a really bad state now and that’s quite sad, you know, because that was really a place that, for instance at Christmas, we would go and play Christmas carols there.

“It was quite good fun, and we would get quite a lot of money because people would get drunk on Christmas Eve and just give you a fiver or whatever.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker was voted into joint ninth place. Setting up his group in the 80s, Pulp became one of the best known music acts in the UK, headlining Glastonbury in the 1990s. He received 3.2 per cent of the vote. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

“I used to go and buy my music paper. For some reason I used to come into town to buy the NME. I don’t know why I didn’t want to buy it in the local newsagent, but I used to come in and then read it on the bus home.

“Bradley’s Records was on there as well, just off on Chapel Walk. So it was a real centre, and people used to meet there. Obviously I think the rot started when they got rid of the fountain, which spoilt the punchline of ‘Disco 2000’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, it’s sad but I don’t know , somebody’s got to come up with a good idea to sort it out, I guess.”

Work has been carried out in recent years to improve Fargate, but work had over-run. It is now close to completion.

He also spoke about The Leadmill, saying the group’s first Sheffield show there was when it was pretty much ‘still a bus garage’ with a stage.

He said when he went to play with Richard Hawley recently, the venue ’still hadn’t sorted the dressing rooms out’, which he felt was quite endearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the name was not the main thing, saying long as, if it remains a music venue ‘that would be good’.

The venue is at the centre of a legal battle between the landlord of the building and the operator of The Leadmill, which hosts club nights, gigs and events there.

The landlord, MLV, wants to evict the operator, whose lease has expired.

MVL is part of the Electric Group which runs three music venues, in London, Bristol and Newcastle. It bought the building for £600,000 nine years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulp are due to release their first album in 24 years this year, and headline the Tramlines festive in Sheffield this summer.