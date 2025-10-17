It is the end of an area on The Moor - after one of Sheffield’s last toy shops finally closed its doors.

Workmen yesterday removed the last traces of the city centre’s The Entertainer toy shop, with the lettering and logo on the store’s colourful sign removed as shoppers walked past.

Workmen remove the sign from The Entertainer toy shop on the Moor, after it finally closed its doors. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The shop finally shut after a closing down sale over recent weeks, which saw the shelves gradually emptied before it finally closed its doors for good.

The building now looks set to re-open in the next few weeks, with the firm Savers Heath and Beauty Ltd planning to take over the site.

Sheffield Council granted planning permission to Savers late last month for a new sign carrying the name of the health, household and beauty products company, which is expected to be put in place soon.

Based in Dunstable, Kent, Savers has over 500 stores across the UK, and have been trading for over 30 years.

The company that owns the firm, AS Watson Group, describes Savers Health & Beauty as a leading retailer ‘offering an impressive range of health, household and beauty products at highly competitive prices.’

Founded in 1988, the company said that Savers has built a strong reputation for providing top quality products and famous brands at unbeatable value, making it a go-to choice for budget conscious customers.

Products they sell range from skincare and cosmetics to health and household essentials.

The Entertainer announced the closure of its shop on The Moor in August, the latest store to shut its doors in the city centre.

The Entertainer was a firm favourite with families. The company was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It built up over 150 stores in the UK and a number abroad. It also sells toys online.

Sheffield shoppers were also dealt a blow in May when fashion stores Weekday and Monki, both owned by H&M Group, announced their closures.

But independent clothing brand Lucy & Yak announced it would officially open its doors in Sheffield in October, bringing fresh energy to the city centre’s shopping scene. And the Korean superstore, Oseyo recently opened its doors on The Moor.