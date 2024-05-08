The Classic Eatery Crystal Peaks: Popular Sheffield restaurant closes down
A popular Sheffield restaurant has closed down, just over a year after it opened its doors at a popular shopping centre.
The Classic Eatery first opened its doors on the lower mall at Crystal Peaks, Waterthorpe, in January last year, but is today closed permanently.
There are closure notices posted to the main entrance from the landlords.
A sign on the door of the restaurant says that the business been evicted from the site by the landlord for the non payment of rent.
When it first opened, the restaurant’s bosses said their contemporary style venue would bring with it a relaxed atmosphere, regular events including live piano and a specials menu that would change to highlight and celebrate different global cuisines.
But today, a notice from the Leeds based legal firm Gordons, placed on the door on behalf of DPSK Ltd, confirmed it was closed, and that items left by the business inside the building would be sold off if they were not collected by May 24, with the money used to pay off any debts owed by the restaurant to the landlord.
The added: “We write to inform you that the lease has now been forfeited due to your failure to pay the rent due. Our client re-entered the premises on April 23.”
When it first opened last year, the restaurant was described as offering global cuisine at ‘affordable’ prices at the centre, which is near Mosborough. But it had not posted on its Facebook page since September.
The bar at the venue opened last January shortly before the restaurant, with gluten free and vegan options available, and a promise of live piano music and regular events like murder mystery nights.
It had been rated 4.5 on Google Reviews, with one post stating: “This place is a little hidden gem. The cocktails are freshly made and taste delicious and they also have great happy hour offers on the cocktails.
“The chips are also to die for and the couple who run the place are very welcoming, friendly and go above and beyond for their customers. We come here regularly with our little boy and we love it.”
