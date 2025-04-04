Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known pub near Sheffield, which was famous for its food, has closed.

Bosses at The Angel at Holmesfield, near Dronfield, near the border between North Derbshire and Sheffield, confirmed that it has shut in a message on their social media page.

The Star has approached the pub company which runs the well-known venue for more information about its plans for the venue.

The village pub was in the past famous for its completely gluten free menu, although that had been relaxed more recently under the most recent managers.

The Angel at Holmesfield, Dronfield, near Sheffield, has closed, Photo: Google | Google

The pub left a simple message on its Facebook page, which stated: “The Angel is now currently closed for business.”

But responding to comments, they added: “We left because of the exceptionally high overheads, rent, utility bills and business rates and then also the increase in food, beer and staff wages. All this combined made the business unsustainable.”

They added that the company which runs the pub are looking for new tenants.

Pub company Stonegate has put out an advert for someone to run the venue, on its recruitment website.

It states: “The Angel is located in the picturesque village of Holmesfield, offering a charming, countryside setting with easy access to nearby towns. The pub is well-positioned to attract both local patrons and visitors from surrounding areas, providing a great opportunity for a community-focused pub business.

It went on to add: “The Angel is a traditional pub with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, ideal for a tenant looking to build strong local connections. The pub offers a range of opportunities for developing both wet and dry sales, with the potential to become a hub for the local community.”