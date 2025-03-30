The Yorkshire Grey pub, Charles Street, Sheffield, pictured here in October 2003. The pub opened in 1833 and closed in 2006The Yorkshire Grey pub, Charles Street, Sheffield, pictured here in October 2003. The pub opened in 1833 and closed in 2006
Sheffield retro: Looking back at 17 Sheffield pubs we've lost and loved

By Jane Salt
Published 30th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
Our retro gallery takes a look back to the early 2000s at some of the pubs in Sheffield we’ve loved and lost since then.

Do these photos bring back memories for you?

Regulars at the Fellbrigg pub, Park Grange Road, Sheffield, were campaigning unsuccessfully to keep the pub open in March 2002

1. Campaign

Regulars at the Fellbrigg pub, Park Grange Road, Sheffield, were campaigning unsuccessfully to keep the pub open in March 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings

The Normanton Springs Inn, Normanton Spring Road, April 30, 2003. The pub closed in 2004

2. Normanton Springs

The Normanton Springs Inn, Normanton Spring Road, April 30, 2003. The pub closed in 2004 Photo: Steve Ellis

Linda Greatorex the licensee of the Harlequin Pub on Johnson Street, Sheffield, November 26, 2000

3. Harlequin

Linda Greatorex the licensee of the Harlequin Pub on Johnson Street, Sheffield, November 26, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis

Janet and David Fenwick of the Huntsman pub on Barnsley Road, Sheffield, April 7, 2000

4. Landlords

Janet and David Fenwick of the Huntsman pub on Barnsley Road, Sheffield, April 7, 2000 Photo: Dean Atkins (Staff)

