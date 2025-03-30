Sheffield retro: Looking back at 17 Sheffield pubs we've lost and loved

Do these photos bring back memories for you?
1. Campaign
Regulars at the Fellbrigg pub, Park Grange Road, Sheffield, were campaigning unsuccessfully to keep the pub open in March 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Normanton Springs
The Normanton Springs Inn, Normanton Spring Road, April 30, 2003. The pub closed in 2004 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Harlequin
Linda Greatorex the licensee of the Harlequin Pub on Johnson Street, Sheffield, November 26, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Landlords
Janet and David Fenwick of the Huntsman pub on Barnsley Road, Sheffield, April 7, 2000 Photo: Dean Atkins (Staff)
