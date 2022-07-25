Tenaya Wine is to transform a former Crookes charity shop into a contemporary drink-in bottle shop inspired by wine emporiums some 5,186 miles away.

It is set to be opened in what was previously the Fable shop on the main Crookes high street by Virginia Myers, who was an assistant winemaker at an urban winery in San Francisco before moving back to Sheffield, and designer Sarah Hatton, who has also spent time in the USA.

A new boutique wine shop and bar will bring a taste of California to Crookes when it is unveiled next month. Pictured are Sarah Hatton and Virginia Myers

Virginia said: “We’re both a bit obsessed with that part of the world so we wanted to bring a slice of the wonderful Californian vibe here.

“We will offer high quality and different, beautifully presented wines plus top service in a laid back atmosphere.

“It is something very different for Sheffield.”

Virginia and Sarah have more than 20 years of experience in the wine industry between them.

While they hold wine qualifications and plan some tasting events, they want Tenaya to be an accessible, fun destination for all.

Sarah added: “You won’t have to know a lot about wine to visit, we can help people to discover something new and find a bottle they absolutely love.”

Tenaya is named after the idyllic Tenaya canyon, creek and lake in Yosemite Valley, California.

It will specialise in sustainable wines and showcasing varieties made by women.

It will offer plenty of Californian choices, but also wines from around the world, and even the UK, with Virginia and Sarah seeking out special releases.

They hope to encourage people to experiment as the wines on offer in their 15-seater bar will change weekly.

The team is collaborating with Sharrow Vale’s Porter Brook Deli to offer snack platters. They will match their wines for diners heading to eat at nearby Crookes bistro No Name.

And the bar is also family friendly, with some toys to be provided for children and future hopes of hosting groups such as book clubs.

Sarah added: “We will probably have more Californian wines than most other wine shops in the country - but we will have a varied selection.

“A good proportion of our wines will be at around the £8 to £15 mark because we aren’t in San Francisco, we are in Sheffield and most people will spend up to £15 on a good bottle of wine.”

Tenaya is set to open in the former Fable charity shop in Crookes, which closed in January this year. The shop new wine shop is expected to open on Friday August 5, 2022 with the bar expected to open two weeks later, when final planning details are expected to be in place.

Initial opening hours will be Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-10pm.

It is the latest business to open in Crookes in the last few weeks.