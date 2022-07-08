The Ball, on Crookes, is set to re-open on Saturday, July 16, after a having been closed for a coupe of weeks as part of a refurbishment plan.

Scaffolding can currently be seen on the outside of the building as workmen carry out work on the outside of the building.

The Ball pub, Crookes, Sheffield, is set to re-open again after closing for a £500,000 refurbishment

But a sign has now been put up on the front of the pub confirming a re-opening date.

General manager of the pub, Michael Lee, said the venue was currently closed while nearly £500,000 is invested in the revamp of the venue.

There will also be new jobs created when it re-opens, with 10 new positions set to be filled.

He said he thought the investment was massive for the area, which has seen recent shop closures, and would help preserve the future of the pub.

It is a boost at a time when it was recently reported that the number of pubs in England and Wales is still falling.

The consultancy Altus Group recently stated there were 39,970 pubs in June, down by more than 7,000 since 2012, with pubs who had to struggle through Covid now facing pressure from high prices and energy costs, it warned.

The government said it had slashed taxes to help, but industry groups urged it to do more.