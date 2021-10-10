This image, Courtesy of Netflix, shows a scene of South Korea's "Squid Game" Season one (Photo by YOUNGKYU PARK / Netflix / AFP)

The ultra-violent South Korean series, where contestants play horrific games to win life-changing amounts of cash, has been a runaway success since it debuted last month.

Now, city centre nightclub ONYX Sheffield says it is bringing the show to life at a one-night event in November.

The “Squid Rave”, presented by Freshly Cut Events, will see guests arrive in tracksuits and assigned a number on arrival just like the contestants on the show.Freshly Cut has not announced what games will be played by competitors on the night, or specified what the prizes will be for the winners – but the cost of losing should be less deadly than in the show.

Freshly Cut’s promotion page confidently reads: “This event will sell out.

“Please note this is a nightclub event and no one will be harmed during the night.

“Join us for one night only to celebrate the captivating series with our very own Squid Rave.”

The event on November 4 asks participants to arrive in tracksuits between 11pm and 12.30am.

However, tickets are also available for “VIPs”, who must arrive in masks and fancy attire, just like the mysterious benefactors pulling the strings of the fictional South Korean blood sports.