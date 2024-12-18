A new bar is set to open in Sheffield city centre - with the most confusing name.

A licensing application has been submitted for a bar at Orchard Square shopping centre, off Fargate, called ‘Not Open Dont Come’.

The licensing application, submitted to Sheffield City Council, requests permission to open until 2.30am on Friday and Saturday nights and until 1.30am on other days of the week.

The new bar called 'Not Open Dont Come' would be located above The Old Shoe bar at Orchard Square shopping centre, off Fargate, in Sheffield city centre | Google

The application has been made by Michael Pomranz, who already runs The Old Shoe at Orchard Square, a popular bar specialising in cider, beer and wine.

The new bar would be above The Old Shoe but it is understood that it would operate separately from the existing bar.

A planning application has also been submitted by Mr Pomranz to change the use of the empty first floor space, which was previously used as a storage and break room for the Schuh shoe store which was beneath, to a bar.

The application states that the new bar would have one full-time employee and six part-time members of staff.

The old Schuh store is now occupied by The Old Shoe bar, the name of which is a clever play on the unit’s former use.

The Star has attempted to contact Mr Pomranz to find out more about his plans for the new bar.