Sheffield Poundland to become PEP&CO clothing and home store - this is when it will open

Poundland said the move is part of a pilot scheme that is set to take place just in time for Christmas.

Under the scheme, two Fultons frozen food stores will be converted into Poundland Local convenience stores, five will become traditional Poundland stores and three will be refurbished as standalone PEP&CO Clothing and Home stores.

The three Fultons stores that are already close to an existing Poundland – at Garforth in Leeds, Westhoughton near Bolton and Crookes in Sheffield – will become standalone PEP&CO stores, bringing the brand's amazing value family fashion and homewares to town.

It follows the successful conversion of Poundland stores in Corporation Street, Birmingham, and Hertford Street, Coventry, to PEP&CO.

The scheme also sees the transformation of two Fultons stores which will become Poundland Locals in Holbeck (Leeds) and Langold (Nottinghamshire).

It follows the launch in May of the first two Poundland Local stores in Kendray, South Yorkshire, and Hornsea, East Yorkshire.

Smaller than a typical Poundland, their compact design allows them to serve neighbourhoods not currently served by Poundland and retains a full chilled and frozen food range.

Five Fultons locations – Batley (West Yorkshire), Brighouse (West Yorkshire), Colne (Lancashire), Killamarsh (Derbyshire), and Hucknall (Nottinghamshire) – will be converted into Poundland stores, providing customers with additional options in addition to the frozen and chilled food that will remain available.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director Austin Cooke said: "Today’s announcement is another example of the way we’re transforming the customer offer in our stores.

"And becoming the best Poundland we can be for our shoppers is what motivates us to move at an amazing pace.

"We’re proud that this transformation programme – extending chilled and frozen foods, clothing, and homewares – is helping support town centres and high streets at a time when they need it most."

PEP&CO is Poundland’s clothing and home brand found in its stores right across the UK and Ireland.